BENQI Price Up 35.9% Over Last Week (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $21.17 million and approximately $36.03 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BENQI has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00050507 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.78 or 0.07152082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00055936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,899.43 or 0.99897557 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00054928 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI's total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

