Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Gap Up to $39.81

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.81, but opened at $40.61. Bentley Systems shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

