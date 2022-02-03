Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.30 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.08) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.15) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.39) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.24 ($8.13).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.90 ($7.75) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.23. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($14.56). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

