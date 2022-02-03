Berenberg Bank Boosts The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Price Target to GBX 1,350

The Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,350 ($18.15) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.81) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.81) to GBX 1,200 ($16.13) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.15) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.67) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,278 ($17.18).

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,054 ($14.17) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,069.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,119.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43. The Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 918.50 ($12.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

