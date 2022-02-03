Berenberg Bank Raises Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target to GBX 1,140

Energean (LON:ENOG) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,085 ($14.59) to GBX 1,140 ($15.33) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENOG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($17.14) price objective on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($17.14) price objective on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ENOG stock opened at GBX 915.50 ($12.31) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -43.18. Energean has a 12-month low of GBX 599.50 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 987.90 ($13.28). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 898.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 817.91.

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.85), for a total transaction of £1,699,739.32 ($2,285,210.16).

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

