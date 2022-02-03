BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 152,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,378,363 shares.The stock last traded at $66.04 and had previously closed at $65.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 366.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

