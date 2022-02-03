Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $46.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

