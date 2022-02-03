Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,155,000 after buying an additional 19,901 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $618.80 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $547.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $692.79 and a 200-day moving average of $736.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

