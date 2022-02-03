Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bioasis Technologies in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04).

Bioasis Technologies stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Bioasis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.07.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About Bioasis Technologies

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

