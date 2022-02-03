Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.25-$16.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.70-$10.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.33 billion.

Biogen stock opened at $224.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $313.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

