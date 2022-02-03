Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $29.42 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $29.42 or 0.00079932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $515.33 million and $9.70 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.00268237 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00103260 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001856 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

