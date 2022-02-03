BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $7.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BB. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

BlackBerry stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

In other news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $32,371.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 231,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 97,684 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 156,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,640.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

