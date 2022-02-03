BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.29

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.29 and last traded at C$9.31, with a volume of 2284685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.79.

BB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

