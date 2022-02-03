BlackBerry (TSE:BB) PT Lowered to C$9.00

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.33.

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a PE ratio of -8.98. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of C$9.40 and a 52 week high of C$24.35.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

