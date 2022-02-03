BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 51.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BGR stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

