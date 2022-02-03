BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

