BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of BMEZ opened at 22.23 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 19.23 and a twelve month high of 30.90.

