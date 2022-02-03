BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.80% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $127,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,197,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,275,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 778.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 38.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 544.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 293.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.
UHT opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $781.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.
