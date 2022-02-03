BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,411,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.59% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $112,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 16.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

