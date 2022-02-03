BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTA opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.