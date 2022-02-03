BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has raised its dividend by 12.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.42. 293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,773. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

