Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.0% over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of BTT opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.46. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.