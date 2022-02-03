BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MHD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 132,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,906. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

