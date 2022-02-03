BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MHD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 132,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,906. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.