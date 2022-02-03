BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MPA traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $17.50.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.