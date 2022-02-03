BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

