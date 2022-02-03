Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $10.22.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.
