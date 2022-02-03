Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $10.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.