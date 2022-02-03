BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Shares of BSTZ stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $30.49. 255,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $43.76.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II
