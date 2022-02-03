Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives $38.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. 1,278,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,036. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $854.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 24.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 8.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.