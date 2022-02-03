Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,947 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 269,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 970,863 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,316,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.91. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $34.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

