Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,434 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth $183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 58,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth $1,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, EVP Bruce Czachor purchased 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.49 per share, with a total value of $99,530.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,933 shares of company stock worth $333,980 and sold 8,990 shares worth $478,592. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

