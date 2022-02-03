Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $288,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.