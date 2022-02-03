Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,439 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Axonics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 3.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,235,000 after buying an additional 321,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.