Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.60, a PEG ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.06 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.10.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

