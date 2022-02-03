BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.60.

NASDAQ BL opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average of $111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BlackLine by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

