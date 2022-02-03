Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 23.39%.

Shares of BSBK stock remained flat at $$10.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $146.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.01. Bogota Financial has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

BSBK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bogota Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bogota Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Bogota Financial worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.