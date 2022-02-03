Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Releases Earnings Results

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSBK remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 86 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $146.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.01. Bogota Financial has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSBK. TheStreet raised shares of Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bogota Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bogota Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Bogota Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

