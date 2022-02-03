Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

LON BONH opened at GBX 10.30 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £10.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.12. Bonhill Group has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25).

In other news, insider Simon Stilwell bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($29,577.84). Also, insider Jonathan Glasspool bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £5,200 ($6,991.13). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 315,000 shares of company stock worth $3,270,000.

About Bonhill Group

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

