Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 749,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NYSE:BAH traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.57. 48,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,661. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.81.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.