Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BAH. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of BAH opened at $78.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

