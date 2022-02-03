Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $78.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 51,135 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.