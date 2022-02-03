BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Receives $14.80 Average PT from Analysts

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 214,893 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $128.82 million, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.07.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

