Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.20

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 130139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brambles in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brambles in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Brambles alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.