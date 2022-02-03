Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Spero Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 170,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $1,448,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $116,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 183,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,550. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $349.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 454.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.84%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

