Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $772,000 Investment in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,902 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Evolution Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 7.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 0.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 985,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 30.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPM opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is -272.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

