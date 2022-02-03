Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE:MGY opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

