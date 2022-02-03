Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,230,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 15,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in BRF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 43,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of BRF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,587. BRF has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.54.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.