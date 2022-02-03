BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading 8.9% Higher

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s share price traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 72,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,488,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 10,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $26,681,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,221,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,061,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 43.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 186,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

