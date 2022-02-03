Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Head to Head Contrast

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bright Scholar Education and Udemy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education 1 0 0 0 1.00 Udemy 0 3 8 0 2.73

Bright Scholar Education presently has a consensus price target of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 180.58%. Udemy has a consensus price target of $35.10, suggesting a potential upside of 125.58%. Given Bright Scholar Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Scholar Education is more favorable than Udemy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Udemy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education $216.98 million 0.53 -$9.17 million ($0.07) -13.75 Udemy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Udemy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bright Scholar Education.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Bright Scholar Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education -1.66% 4.58% 1.46% Udemy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bright Scholar Education beats Udemy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services. The company was founded by Mei Rong Yang on February 18, 1994 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

