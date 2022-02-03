BrightView (NYSE:BV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.11

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 3209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.58 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,417 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 371,021 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,314,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,285,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

