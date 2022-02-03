Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Update

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 933,100 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 433,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.26. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $210,476.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,316,044.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,032 shares of company stock worth $7,471,950.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.